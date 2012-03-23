FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Speculators raise net sugar longs in sudden reversal - CFTC
March 23, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 2-Speculators raise net sugar longs in sudden reversal - CFTC

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Speculators piled into raw sugar futures and
options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended March 20, betting on higher prices
amid talk that crops from Brazil may fall short of expectations, traders said.	
    In contrast to sugar, speculators were betting on weaker markets in other
soft commodities, raising their net short positions in coffee and cotton to
three-year highs.	
    But the sugar strategy, a sudden about-face after a massive drop in the
prior week, may not pay off, traders said, warning that this week's rally to
three-week highs was overdone and the market was due a correction.	
    Net long position increased by more than 30,326 sugar contracts to 80,670,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. That more than
offset the prior week's drop of almost 25,000 contracts, the largest since early
November when the market was reeling from the collapse of MF Global.	
    Traders were surprised by the sudden change in tactic given forecasts of
global sugar surplus for years, and warnings that the run-up in prices this week
had been overdone. The jump coincided with a rise in open interest of almost
43,000 contracts to over 886,000.	
    The net spec longs "are taking an ill-founded position because the market is
moving into surplus, therefore any length added now will add to the selling when
we hit that surplus," said Jeff Bauml, a senior vice president with R.J. O'Brien
& Associates, a brokerage in New York, following the release of the data.	
    His comment came a day after Jean-Luc Bohbot, managing director of leading
agricultural commodities firm Wilmar International, predicted the
global sugar market is likely to remain in surplus until at least 2013/14.
 The International Sugar Organization (ISO) has already estimated a
2011/12 surplus of around 5.2 million tonnes.	
    Hedge funds may have done an about-face due to talk of a lower-than-expected
crop from Brazil, even though high-profile market participants said funds had
overreacted to the speculation. Consultant Jonathan Kingsman said prices were at
risk of falling after New York's May raw sugar contract hit three-week
highs. 	
    The speculative net short position in arabica coffee rose another 1,529
contracts to 20,544. In the previous week to March 13, the net short had hit its
highest level since May 2007.	
    Prices were largely steady in the week to March 20, although the benchmark
contract had fallen to 17-month low on Friday. May arabicas on ICE fell
to a session low of $1.7525 per lb, the lowest for the benchmark spot arabica
contract since October 2010.	
    This group of traders also increased their net short position in cotton by
231 lots to 7,784 lots, the largest spec net short for about three years.	
    Their net short position in U.S. cocoa rose by 1,990 lots to 21,336 lots.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders 
 report:
                                                                      
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -21,336  -1,990    35,046  -1,646   -13,027   5,694
 Sugar              80,670  30,325   243,565  -2,835  -355,250 -37,555
 Coffee            -20,544  -1,529    37,586     551   -15,884   1,568
 Cotton             -7,784    -231    68,057    -123   -62,758     214
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa              -5,348  -1,398     6,541    -737       133   4,873
 Sugar             130,667  26,359    94,069  -11425  -278,919 -29,319
 Coffee            -11,161  -2,777    22,294     998   -10,915   1,095
 Cotton            -10,920  -1,292    47,352     736   -55,899    -320
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa                -643    -680      -683  -2,059   181,278  -2,547
 Sugar              23,169   4,322    31,015  10,065   886,607  42,363
 Coffee                941   1,276    -1,159    -591   220,422  13,951
 Cotton             16,982     738     2,483     137   251,257   8,551
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa              -6,129  -1,470     6,758    -785      -438   4,664
 Sugar             133,778  23,405   102,646  -7,778  -260,646 -23,270
 Coffee            -11,706  -2,744    23,414   1,591   -20,394    -619
 Cotton             -9,319  -1,543    45,900     209   -51,845     600
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa                 435    -394      -626   -2015   168,406  -3,719
 Sugar              -8,134  -2,790    32,356   10433   738,649  32,566
 Coffee             10,249   2,418    -1,563    -646   155,555   8,168
 Cotton             12,627     540     2,637     194   188,724   6,176
 =====================================================================
 
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
 Cocoa                                                           
 Sugar                                                           
 Coffee                                                          
 Cotton                                                          
 
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

