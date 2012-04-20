FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators return to net short in cotton-CFTC
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators return to net short in cotton-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Speculators returned to a small net short position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 17, when the market moved sideways after tumbling to a three-week low, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

Speculators cut 1,061 cotton contracts to reach a net short position of 485 contracts, CFTC data showed, returning to a net short position for the first time in five weeks.

Speculators decreased their net long position in raw sugar by nearly half, cutting 32,650 contracts to a net long position of 36,235 contracts, the data showed.

This group of traders added to their net short position in U.S. cocoa by 1,099 lots to 32,246 lots, the biggest such position since data first became available in 2006.

They also increased their net short position in arabica coffee to the biggest on record, raising it by 3,884 lots to 22,177 lots, CFTC data showed.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.