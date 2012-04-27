UPDATE 2-Speculators cut sugar net longs by 60 pct-CFTC

April 27 (Reuters) - Speculators took a steep cut out of their net long position in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. for the second straight week as the sentiment turned more bearish with prices hitting 11-month lows.

They slashed their net long position by 21,985 contracts, more than half the previous week’s net total, taking the total to 14,251 contracts in sugar in the week to April 24, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Derrick Lewis, vice president for brokerage Cleartrade Commodities in Chicago, said he expects to see sugar prices falling further next week as traders have been betting on a larger-than-expected crop from Brazil.

This is in stark contrast to expectations in March of a low harvest, which sent prices rallying.

“It’s bearish. Brazil got the rains and the crop improved. The (crop) forecasts will increase,” Lewis said.

“We could have an accelerated move down (next week). It will try to take out this week’s highs. If it can‘t, it’ll come down more.”

The flip flopping in cotton seen since mid-February continued, with hedge funds and other speculators switching to a net long position after briefly going short the week before.

They added 10,257 lots on cotton futures and options, taking their net long position to 9,771 lots.

“China is beginning to buy the old crop, so there’s interest there. That’s why open interest has gone up,” said Lewis, explaining the bullish element that attracted longs to the market.

The speculators trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa by 2,821 contracts to 29,426 contracts, falling from their biggest net short position since 2006, when the data became available.

In arabica coffee, speculators trimmed their net short position by 3,114 lots to 19,033 lots, falling from a record net short position as well.