UPDATE 1-Speculators slash short cocoa position to 1-yr low-CFTC
July 9, 2012 / 8:18 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators slash short cocoa position to 1-yr low-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net short position
in U.S. cocoa contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July
3, bringing it to the smallest in nearly a year as the futures
market climbed to a two-month high, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Monday.
    This group of noncommercial dealers trimmed their net short
position in cocoa futures and options by 12,919 contracts to
6,792 contracts.
    They raised their net long position in raw sugar contracts
by 8,037 lots to 17,759 lots, the highest in 2-1/2 months as the
futures market also rose to a 2-1/2 month high, the data showed.

 
   
    Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica
coffee by 4,218 contracts to 17,121 contracts, the lowest in six
weeks. They raised their net long position in cotton by 1,910
lots to 7,360 lots, CFTC data showed.
    The data, normally released on Fridays, was released on
Monday due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4.

