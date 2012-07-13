UPDATE 1-Speculators more than triple raw sugar net longs- CFTC

July 13 (Reuters) - Speculators more than tripled the size of their net long position in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 10, as the futures contract soared 5 percent to a two-month high, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

The noncommercial dealers boosted their net long position in raw sugar futures and options to the highest in three months at 54,094 contracts, up a steep 36,334 contracts from the week before.

Speculators trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa by 4,601 lots to 2,190 lots, the smallest position since late-July 2011.

This group of traders cut their net short position in arabica coffee futures and options by 4,759 contracts to 12,362 contracts, the lowest in five months, the data showed.

The CFTC report showed speculators cut their net long position in cotton by 2,020 lots to 5,340 lots.