UPDATE 1-Speculators lift sugar longs near 5-mth high - CFTC

Speculators raise cocoa short position to 5-week high

July 27 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long position on raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. to the highest level in nearly five months in the week to July 24, as the futures market jumped to a 3-1/2-month high, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Noncommercial traders added 21,228 contracts, bringing their net long position in raw sugar futures and options to 83,382 contracts, the data showed, the highest level since March 4.

In cocoa, they added to their net short position for the second straight week, bringing it to the highest level in five weeks at 7,731 lots, up 1,822 lots from the previous week.

Speculators nudged up their net short position in arabica coffee, lifting it by a slight 340 contracts to 9,762 contracts. They cut their net long position in cotton nearly in half, trimming it by 3,589 lots to 3,693 lots, the data showed.