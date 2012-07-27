FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators lift sugar longs near 5-mth high - CFTC
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Speculators lift sugar longs near 5-mth high - CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Speculators raise cocoa short position to 5-week high

*

July 27 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long position on raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. to the highest level in nearly five months in the week to July 24, as the futures market jumped to a 3-1/2-month high, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Noncommercial traders added 21,228 contracts, bringing their net long position in raw sugar futures and options to 83,382 contracts, the data showed, the highest level since March 4.

In cocoa, they added to their net short position for the second straight week, bringing it to the highest level in five weeks at 7,731 lots, up 1,822 lots from the previous week.

Speculators nudged up their net short position in arabica coffee, lifting it by a slight 340 contracts to 9,762 contracts. They cut their net long position in cotton nearly in half, trimming it by 3,589 lots to 3,693 lots, the data showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.