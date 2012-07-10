FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US CFTC proposes exempting cooperatives from swaps clearing
July 10, 2012

US CFTC proposes exempting cooperatives from swaps clearing

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to exempt cooperatives like credit unions and farm credit institutions from the swaps clearing requirement included in the 2010 Dodd Frank financial reform.

The exemption would apply as long as the swaps are designed to hedge risks arising from loans or other financial interactions with their members, who must be “end users.”

The agency also approved a final definition of “swap” and a clearing exemption for “end users” earlier on Tuesday.

