US derivatives regulator proposes new margin rule for cross-border swaps

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. derivatives regulators proposed a new rule on Monday that spells out exactly when large swap-dealing banks engaged in cross-border trades will be required to post margin for riskier, uncleared products.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that the vote to propose the rule was unanimous. The CFTC said that in general, the rule will require banks to follow U.S. margin rules when dealing in uncleared swaps, with just a “limited exclusion.” (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)