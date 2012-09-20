CFTC approves DTTC application to be swaps data warehouse

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday approved DTCC’s application for provisional registration as a swap data warehouse, the agency said on Thursday.

The DTCC Data Repository LLC is the second swaps data repository to be approved by the agency, which granted that status to InterContinentialExchange’s ICE Trade Vault in June.

The 2010 Dodd Frank Act requires major swaps players to report swaps data to such warehouses, to give global regulators insight into the transactions and positions in the marketplace.