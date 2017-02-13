BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday took a procedural step to make it easier for swaps dealers to comply with a variation margin rule that becomes effective March 1.
While the rule's implementation will not be postponed, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it will not take an enforcement action against a swap dealer for failure to comply with it until Sept. 1 in what is known as a "no-action letter."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese)
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Celsion Corp - offering was priced at $0.23 per share of common stock
Feb 15 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.