U.S. CFTC preparing rule for high-frequency traders -regulator
May 6, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. CFTC preparing rule for high-frequency traders -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives markets regulator is preparing a proposed rule for automated trading, a senior regulator said, after earlier asking market participants for insights on a long list of questions.

“I understand that Commission staff is starting to work on a proposed rule,” Scott O‘Malia, a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said in a speech.

The CFTC, which regulates futures and swaps markets, in September put out a study - known as a concept release - into computerized trading that was seen as a possible first step toward drawing up formal rules. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

