3 months ago
CFTC boosts anti-retaliation protections for whistleblowers -statement
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 22, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 3 months ago

CFTC boosts anti-retaliation protections for whistleblowers -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday it had updated its whistleblower rules to strengthen the agency's anti-retaliation protections for whistleblowers and enhance the process for reviewing whistleblower claims.

In a statement, it said the changes allow the CFTC or the whistleblower to bring an action against an employer for retaliation against a whistleblower. The rules also prohibit employers from taking steps to impede a would-be whistleblower from communicating directly with CFTC staff about potential violations of federal derivatives laws. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

