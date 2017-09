Jan 14 (Reuters) - CGG :

* Wins geophysical survey projects in Papua New Guinea

* Has been awarded both a land seismic and an airborne gravity survey by Interoil Corp to assess hydrocarbon potential of their acreage in Papua New Guinea

* CGG's airborne group is to conduct a large Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) survey