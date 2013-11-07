UPDATE 1-CGG cuts sales growth goal on tougher H2

* CGG shares fall more than 8 pct

* Cuts sales growth forecast to 15-17 pct from 25 pct (Adds share price drop, analyst comment, background)

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - CGG shares dropped more than 8 percent after the French oil industry seismic surveying firm cut its full-year sales target on the back of slower third-quarter growth due to weak demand for seismic equipment.

CGG now expects 2013 revenue to grow 15-17 percent, against a previous forecast of 25 percent, after third-quarter sales growth hit 6 percent, down from 24 percent in the second. CGG forecast a 2013 operating margin of 12-13 percent.

“After a solid first half, which was better than expected, we are now seeing a tougher second half due to a temporary weakness in demand for seismic equipment and softer contract marine market conditions,” Chief Executive Jean-Georges Malcor said.

The stock was trading down 7.3 percent at 15.82 euros by 0834 GMT, the top faller on a 0.2 percent weaker European oil and gas index, giving the company a market value of 2.8 billion euros. The shares are down 30 percent this year.

“Our estimates, which we already lowered in October, still seem to be too optimistic,” Gilbert Dupont analyst Christine Ropert wrote, cutting her recommendation on the stock to “accumulate” from “buy”.

A sustained rise in oil prices had encouraged oil companies to spend more on exploration in increasingly remote areas, boosting demand for CGG’s seismic data, which allow the design of more precise three-dimensional maps of fields deep under the seabed.

But shareholder pressure has recently prompted oil majors such as Total to plan for lower capital expenditure in the future, potentially hitting revenue at services suppliers such as CGG.

Technip, a bigger French firm operating in the manufacturing of pipes for the oil industry, said last month, however, that it expected oil majors to cut investments in the downstream refining sector rather than the upstream exploration sector.

CGG on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings before interest and tax, before non-recurring items related to its acquisition of Fugro Geoscience, of $95 million against $127 million a year earlier.

Sales increased to $908 million from $855 million. Net debt rose to $2.37 billion from $1.66 billion a year earlier.

“Looking ahead into 2014, CGG should continue on its path of profitable growth,” CEO Malcor said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)