CGG cuts sales growth goal on tougher H2
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

CGG cuts sales growth goal on tougher H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French oil industry seismic surveying firm CGG cut its full-year sales target on Thursday after growth slowed in the third quarter due to weak demand for seismic equipment.

CGG now expects 2013 revenue to grow 15-17 percent, against a previous forecast of 25 percent, after third-quarter sales growth hit 6 percent, down from 24 percent in the second. CGG forecast a 2013 operating margin of 12-13 percent.

“After a solid first half, which was better than expected, we are now seeing a tougher second half due to a temporary weakness in demand for seismic equipment and softer contract marine market conditions,” Chief Executive Jean-Georges Malcor said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)

