China's CGGC eyeing Brazil infrastructure assets, executive says
June 3, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

China's CGGC eyeing Brazil infrastructure assets, executive says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - China Gezhouba Group Co is considering buying infrastructure assets in Brazil, through concessions, partnerships or construction projects, a senior executive said on Friday.

CGGC, as the Chinese construction conglomerate is known, wants to expand not only in energy but also in sanitation, logistics and other related areas, said Lucas Fan, the company’s general director for Brazil. CGGC is interested in Renova Energia Sa, a Brazilian renewable energy firm that is looking for new partners, but there are no ongoing negotiations to enter the company, Fan said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

