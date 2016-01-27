Canada's CGI posts 5.6 pct rise in revenue on higher US, UK sales

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canadian information technology and outsourcing services provider CGI Group Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in the United States and UK.

Net income rose to C$237.7 million ($168.86 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$236.3 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose to C$2.68 billion from C$2.54 billion. ($1 = 1.4077 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel)