Canadian software company CGI reports quarterly profit
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Canadian software company CGI reports quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc, the Canadian software company partially blamed for the flawed launch of the website of President Barack Obama’s new healthcare program, posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss.

CGI reported net income of C$141 million ($135 million), or 44 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of C$168 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s loss in the fourth quarter of 2012 was due to costs associated with its acquisition of Anglo-Dutch rival Logica Plc.

Montreal-based CGI’s revenue rose 53 percent to C$2.5 billion.

