FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-IT services provider CGI's profit falls
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 25, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-IT services provider CGI's profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS C$0.40 vs C$0.43 year ago

* Revenue falls 4 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc, a technology outsourcing and consulting company, reported a 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower margins.

Net income fell to C$105.7 million ($106.94 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, from C$118.7 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$1.07 billion.

Margins fell to 9.9 percent from 10.7 percent.

The company booked C$787 million in new contracts, extensions and renewals in the quarter, up from C$771 million, a year earlier.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$4.66 billion, closed at C$20.54 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9885 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.