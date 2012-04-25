UPDATE 1-IT services provider CGI's profit falls

* Q2 EPS C$0.40 vs C$0.43 year ago

* Revenue falls 4 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc, a technology outsourcing and consulting company, reported a 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower margins.

Net income fell to C$105.7 million ($106.94 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, from C$118.7 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$1.07 billion.

Margins fell to 9.9 percent from 10.7 percent.

The company booked C$787 million in new contracts, extensions and renewals in the quarter, up from C$771 million, a year earlier.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$4.66 billion, closed at C$20.54 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9885 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)