UPDATE 2-Canada's CGI posts loss on Logica acquisition costs
November 28, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Canada's CGI posts loss on Logica acquisition costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canadian IT services company CGI Group Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss due to costs associated with its acquisition of Logica Plc.

The Montreal-based company completed the $2.64 billion acquisition of its larger Anglo-Dutch rival Logica in August and recorded a related charge of C$248 million in the quarter. ()

CGI posted a loss of C$168 million ($169 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$70 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned C$100 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 41 Canadian cents on revenue of C$1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 60 percent to C$1.61 billion.

The company, which provides technology outsourcing and consulting services, booked C$1.52 billion in new contracts, extensions and renewals, up 3 percent from a year earlier.

Shares of CGI, which has a market value of C$6.6 billion, closed at C$24.05 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The company’s New York-listed shares closed at $24.22.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
