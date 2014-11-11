FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China nuclear energy firm CGN Power plans $3 bln IPO in Hong Kong -IFR
November 11, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

China nuclear energy firm CGN Power plans $3 bln IPO in Hong Kong -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China’s largest producer of nuclear energy, CGN Power Co Ltd, is seeking to raise around $3 billion in an initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, did not say how much of a stake CGN Power was selling via the IPO. It said 40 percent of the offer would go to cornerstone investors and that CGN Power would seek approval for the deal from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

ABC International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CICC are joint sponsors of the deal, IFR reported.

CGN Power could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting By Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy

