China nuclear giant CGN Power set to surge 24 pct in HK debut

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s largest nuclear power producer, CGN Power Co Ltd, are set to surge 24.1 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday as investors bet on a government-backed sector primed for growth.

CGN Power raised about $3.2 billion after pricing the deal at the top of a HK$2.43 to HK$2.78 per share marketing range. . Shares in the state-controlled company are indicated to open at HK$3.45, compared with their IPO price of HK$2.78, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.2 percent.

The retail portion of the IPO was hugely over-subscribed, triggering a so-called claw-back rule that forced underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional investors to individuals, CGN Power said in a filing on Tuesday. The institutional tranche of the deal was “very substantially over-subscribed”, the company added. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Stephen Coates)