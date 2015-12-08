FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Ch Karnchang group offers lowest bid for dual-track railway project
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 8, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Ch Karnchang group offers lowest bid for dual-track railway project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Thailand construction firm Ch Karnchang Pcl offered the lowest bid of 23.44 billion baht ($652.92 million) for the government’s dual-track railway project, putting it in a position to win the bid, a company executive said on Tuesday.

“CK group offered the bid at 23.44 billion baht,” Prat Thianchao, manager for International Business Development of Ch Karnchang, told Reuters.

State Railway of Thailand opened an electronic auction for construction work of the dual-track railway linking Jira Road in northeastern Thailand to Khon Kaen province with the reference price at 23.6 billion baht.

Italian-Thai Development Pcl, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction and Unique Engineering and Construction Pcl had also made bid, officials of the companies said. ($1 = 35.9000 baht) (Reporting by Akarapol Niyomyat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.