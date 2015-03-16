FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of logistics company C.H. Robinson could jump -Barron's
#Market News
March 16, 2015

Shares of logistics company C.H. Robinson could jump -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Greater demand for logistics services could propel the shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by as much as 50 percent, according to Barron‘s.

A truck driver shortage is an opportunity for companies such as Robinson, which matches customers with transportation providers, the Barron’s article said.

Several new regulatory changes could also feed demand for freight brokers, the article said.

Robinson shares closed at $73.45 on Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

