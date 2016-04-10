FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voting begins in Chad's presidential election
April 10, 2016

Voting begins in Chad's presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA, April 10 (Reuters) - Voting began on Sunday in a presidential election in Chad in which incumbent Idriss Deby is expected to win a fifth term in office and extend a tenure that began in 1990.

Chad has one of the region’s most capable militaries and has played a central role in efforts backed by the West to take on Islamist militants, including al Qaeda affiliates and Nigeria’s Islamic State-linked Boko Haram. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by)

