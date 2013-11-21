FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chad's PM, government resign ahead of censure vote
November 21, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Chad's PM, government resign ahead of censure vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chad’s Prime Minister Joseph Djimrangar Dadnadji resigned along with his cabinet on Thursday, a day before lawmakers from his own ruling majority had planned to examine a motion of censure against the government.

The prime minister’s resignation letter to President Idriss Deby was read on state television on Thursday.

“Despite the confidence you continue to grant me, the relationship with the majority, topped off by a motion of censure, hinders the continuation of my mission,” the letter stated. “Assuming the consequences of this crisis, I present my resignation and that of my government,” it continued. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge and Jon Boyle)

