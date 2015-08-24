FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chad reshuffles cabinet, replaces interior minister
August 24, 2015

Chad reshuffles cabinet, replaces interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - President Idriss Deby has dismissed Chad’s interior and finance ministers in a cabinet reshuffle, according to a government statement.

Former interior and public safety minister Abderahim Bireme Hamid was replaced by Ahmat Mahamat Bachir - a man with a reputation for firmness who has occupied the post several times in the past.

The reshuffle, announced late on Sunday, follows several deadly attacks in the Chadian capital in June and July by suspected Islamist militants from Nigeria-based Boko Haram. Deby has said that Boko Haram can be defeated by the end of the year.

Finance minister Bedoumra Kordje, who applied unsuccessfully to be African Development Bank president this year, was replaced by Ngarlenan Docdjengar. The new cabinet is made up of 26 ministers and three secretaries of state. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Dominic Evans)

