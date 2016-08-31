Chadbourne partner sues firm for gender discrimination

A female partner at Chadbourne & Parke on Wednesday sued the law firm for $100 million on behalf of herself and other women lawyers at the firm, claiming they have been underpaid, shut out of leadership positions and otherwise subject to discrimination.

"Chadbourne stands out for its culture of discrimination against female attorneys," Kerrie Campbell said in her complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan. "Female partners are generally in the bottom half of partners in terms of compensation even though they often outperform their male counterparts."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2c9vb7x