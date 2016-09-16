FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lawyer says new complaint coming in Chadbourne gender bias suit
September 16, 2016

Lawyer says new complaint coming in Chadbourne gender bias suit

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

The lawyer who filed a potential gender discrimination class action against Chadbourne & Parke last month on Thursday hit back at 14 female partners who issued a Sept. 12 letter saying the complaint did not speak for them.

In his own letter responding to the women, David Sanford, chairman of Sanford Heisler, said: "Nothing in your letter contradicts the core allegations in the complaint that Chadbourne maintains a male-dominated culture that results in pay discrimination against female partners."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cN5Z84

