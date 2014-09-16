FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chalco says vice chairman resigns after govt probe
September 16, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Chalco says vice chairman resigns after govt probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) said on Tuesday that Vice Chairman Sun Zhaoxue has resigned from the company, after the government launched an investigation into him.

The company made the announcement in a filing posted on the Shanghai stock exchange.

Sun is suspected of “serious violations” of the law, a euphemism for corruption, according to a notice published by China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Monday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

