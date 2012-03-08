FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CHALCO plans share issue to raise up to 8 bln yuan
March 8, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 6 years

CHALCO plans share issue to raise up to 8 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country’s largest aluminium producer, said on Thursday that it proposed to issue Shanghai-listed A shares to raise up to 8 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) to fund aluminium projects.

It will apply to the Chinese authority for the issue of not more than 1.25 billion additional A shares to a maximum of 10 investors, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For company statement please read: here ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Will Waterman)

