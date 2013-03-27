FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Chalco 2012 suffers big net loss, misses forecast
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 27, 2013 / 11:19 AM / in 5 years

China's Chalco 2012 suffers big net loss, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country’s top aluminium maker, posted a worse-than-expected net loss of 8.2 billion yuan ($1.3 billion)for 2012 on Wednesday, as it faced low aluminium prices and rising costs.

Chalco had warned of a full-year loss in January in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The loss was far deeper than an average forecast for a 4.78 billion yuan net loss from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, and compared with a net profit of 237.97 million yuan a year ago.

Chalco’s Hong Kong-listed shares ended up 0.32 percent on Wednesday before the results were announced. They are down 11.8 percent so far this year, compared with a 0.85 percent loss on the broader Hang Seng Index in the same period. ($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Wan Xu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.