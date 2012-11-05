FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chalco looking into Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi project - exec
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

Chalco looking into Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi project - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIANJIN, China, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) is willing to get involved in the Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia, owned by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, the firm’s senior vice president Liu Xiangmin said on Monday.

Turquoise Hill, previously know as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, is controlled by Rio Tinto Ltd .

“If Rio Tinto and its shareholders think Chalco has added-value for them, Chalco is still willing to be involved in the project. It’s a mutual choice. We keep the option open.” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a mining conference in Tianjin.

In October Chalco, China’s top aluminium producer, dropped a $926 million bid for a majority stake in Canada’s Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd , which is owned by what is now Turquoise Hill, due to political opposition from Mongolia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.