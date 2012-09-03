FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chalco drops $926 mln offer for Mongolia coal miner
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2012 / 9:04 AM / 5 years ago

Chalco drops $926 mln offer for Mongolia coal miner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chalco has dropped its $926 million offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd , the parent of the acquisition target said on Monday, in the face of stiff political opposition in Mongolia.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which owns a 58 percent stake in SouthGobi, said in a statement that it and Chalco had agreed to terminate the takeover bid as it had “minimal prospect of obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals within an acceptable timeframe”.

Toronto- and Hong Kong-listed SouthGobi’s shares have wilted since April as the C$8.48 per share bid by state-controlled Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd, or Chalco, faced a backlash from the Mongolian government.

Shares in SouthGobi, which owns large coal projects in Mongolia close to the Chinese border, last traded at C$2.69 in Toronto.

Turquoise is formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.