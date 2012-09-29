FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chalco ends Winsway bid, walks away from second Mongolia coal deal
September 29, 2012 / 2:45 AM / in 5 years

Chalco ends Winsway bid, walks away from second Mongolia coal deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) has ended an agreement to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Winsway Coking Coal as it would not be able to win approvals from Chinese and overseas authorities by the Sept. 30 deadline, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Friday.

The move comes weeks after Chalco abandoned plans to buy a majority stake in Canada’s Mongolia-focused coal miner South Gobi Resources due to political hurdles.

Chalco had said in April that it would buy a stake in Winsway, which supplies Mongolian coking coal imported into China, for $308 million.

