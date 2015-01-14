Japan's Recruit to buy two Australian staffing firms for $290 mln

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to buy Chandler Macleod Group Ltd and another Australian staffing firm for a combined sum of about A$360 million ($290 million), as it speeds its global expansion.

It plans to purchase Chandler Macleod, a human resources services provider, for roughly A$290 million and Peoplebank Holdings Pty Ltd, an IT recruitment firm, for A$68.6 million.

With ambitions to become the world’s biggest staffing firm by 2020, Recruit has in recent years snapped up rivals such as U.S. staffing service CSI, Advantage Resourcing and Staffmark Holdings, as well as Indeed.com.

Late last year, a Recruit IPO raised roughly $2 billion, with about half earmarked for further acquisitions and half going to existing shareholders. ($1=1.2375 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Edwina Gibbs and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)