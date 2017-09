June 30 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell 1 percent stake in Changan Suzuki to Suzuki Motor Corp for 28.5 million yuan ($4.59 million)

* Says will hold 50 percent stake in Changan Suzuki after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1myVrnW

