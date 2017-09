June 4 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says has sold 217,418 vehicles in May, up 34.3 percent y/y

* Says has sold 1,104,942 vehicles in January-May, up 25.7 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese:

