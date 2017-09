Jan 14 (Reuters) - Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc

* Says unit to acquire 25 percent stake of Netherlands’ Mucosis B.V. for 3.5 million euros ($4.8 million)

* Says unit in agreement with mucosis on technology development, patents

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zaj95v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)