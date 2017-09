May 24 (Reuters) - Changhae Ethanol Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will acquire entire 750,000 shares of Hitejinroe Thanol, an alcohol producing company, to boost competitiveness

* Says transaction price is 73.5 billion won

* To hold a 100 stake in target company after the acquisition

* Expects transaction settlement on July 29

