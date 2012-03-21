Singapore airport passengers rise 11.2 pct in Feb

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Singapore’s Changi Airport, Asia’s second-largest after Hong Kong, rose 11.2 percent in February from a year earlier, partly boosted by the bi-annual Singapore Airshow.

Traffic between Singapore and the Middle East grew by more than 20 percent. Other regions like the Americas, Europe, South Asia and Southeast Asia also registered double-digit growth.

Cargo movements rebounded after January figures fell due to the Lunar New Year holiday, rising 12.4 percent from February 2011.

Changi serves more than 100 airlines and is a base for several carriers including Singapore Airlines, Tiger Airways and Qantas’ JetStar Asia. (Reporting By Mark Tay)