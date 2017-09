July 8 (Reuters) - Changjiang Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 preliminary net profit at 662.1 million yuan ($106.77 million), up 36.1 percent y/y

* Says June net profit at 185.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qeka4I; bit.ly/1jaIBBo

