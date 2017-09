Nov 20 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd : * Changyou to acquire a majority stake in social communication software

provider raidcall * Deal for $50 million * Says acquisition accelerates changyou’s progress toward creating a global

gamer platform * Will acquire 62.5% of equity interests of co of kalends outside China that

will hold all assets associated with raidcall