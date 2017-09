Oct 21 (Reuters) - Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd

* Says January-September net profit down 25.28 percent y/y

* Says Q3 net profit down 46.94 percent y/y

* Changyu Wine says profit fall as sales of high-end products fell sharply due to government policy changes

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/seg93v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)