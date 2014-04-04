FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Creditor of Chaori Solar applies to put company into bankruptcy restructuring
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 4, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Creditor of Chaori Solar applies to put company into bankruptcy restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd

* Says one of its creditors applies to local court to put Chaori into bankruptcy restructuring

* Says whether the Shanghai court would accept the creditor’s application is still uncertain

* Says chairman Ni Kailu is unable to clinch any agreement so far to help turn the company around with adequate finances

* Says shares to resume trading on April 8

Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/dyf38v; link.reuters.com/hyf38v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.