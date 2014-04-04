BRIEF-Creditor of Chaori Solar applies to put company into bankruptcy restructuring

April 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd

* Says one of its creditors applies to local court to put Chaori into bankruptcy restructuring

* Says whether the Shanghai court would accept the creditor’s application is still uncertain

* Says chairman Ni Kailu is unable to clinch any agreement so far to help turn the company around with adequate finances

* Says shares to resume trading on April 8

