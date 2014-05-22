FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chaori Solar says Shenzhen share listing to be suspended
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Chaori Solar says Shenzhen share listing to be suspended

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai Chaori Solar , the firm that roiled global markets in March with China’s first domestic bond default, said the listing of its shares will be suspended on May 28 following a third consecutive year of losses.

Under China’s securities law, a listed firm reporting three straight years of losses has the listing of its shares suspended which means investors are not able to trade the shares.

A return to profit is a condition for the listing to be restored but for Chaori Solar, a solar equipment producer, a turnaround this year is highly unlikely. It warned in late April it faced liquidity problems and would still have difficulties repaying its debt.

The company recorded a default on March 7, when it missed an interest payment on a bond.

It reported a net loss of 107.3 million yuan ($17.21 million) in first quarter following a 2013 net loss of 1.45 billion yuan. It had overdue loans totalling nearly 3 billion yuan at the end of last year.

The company’s Chaori-11 bond, which has been suspended since July 2013, will be delisted from the Shenzhen bourse on May 30, it said in a filing to the exchange. ($1 = 6.2350 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Erica Billingham and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.