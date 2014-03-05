FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chaori Solar warns of China corporate bond default
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Chaori Solar warns of China corporate bond default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd said it may not be able to meet interest payments on its bonds due on Friday, in a rare bond default warning by a Chinese company.

The company said in a statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange website late on Tuesday it would be able to pay only 4 million yuan of the 89 million yuan interest payment due on March 7 due to “uncontrollable factors”. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Chen Yixin; Editing by Paul Tait)

