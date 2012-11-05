New Issue-Chaparral Energy adds $150 mln in notes

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc on Friday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Wells Fargo, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CHAPARRAL ENERGY AMT $150 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104.5 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.846 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/15/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS