FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Chaparral Energy adds $150 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Chaparral Energy adds $150 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc on Friday
added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    Wells Fargo, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and
RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CHAPARRAL ENERGY

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 7.625 PCT   MATURITY    11/15/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 104.5    FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6.846 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/15/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.