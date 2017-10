LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Character Group PLC : * FY group profit before tax £7.08M versus £9.05M * Group sales £74.95M versus £94.95M * Total dividend 6.6P versus 6.0P * Expecting the first half-year results for the period to February 2013 to be disappointing * Optimistic trading will generate stronger sales in the 2013 calendar year as a whole