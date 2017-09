Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA :

* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 478.3 million euros versus 466.5 million euros last year

* Q4 consolidated revenue is 113.5 million euros versus 115.3 million euros last year

* Expects full year 2014 current operating income to exceed 19 million euros compared to 14.4 million euros in 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1teLiqF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)